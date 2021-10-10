Zacks Investment Research Downgrades First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Business Financial Services is the parent of the First Business family of companies, managing shareholder relations and providing access to capital for our operating entities. It provides its subsidiaries with cost-effective corporate services including human resources, finance, information technology, and marketing. Its companies include First Business Bank, First Business Bank – Milwaukee, First Business Trust & Investments, First Business Leasing, LLC, and First Business Capital Corp. “

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded First Business Financial Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Business Financial Services presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.50.

NASDAQ:FBIZ opened at $28.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.03. First Business Financial Services has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $29.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.80 million, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.07.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $27.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.60 million. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 22.83%. Equities analysts forecast that First Business Financial Services will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBIZ. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Business Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Business Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in First Business Financial Services by 44.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in First Business Financial Services by 66.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Business Financial Services by 5.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Business Financial Services (FBIZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.