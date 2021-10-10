Omeros’ (OMER) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $32.00.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Omeros from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. WBB Securities raised their price objective on shares of Omeros from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omeros from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Omeros from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Omeros in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.38.
Omeros stock opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. Omeros has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The company has a market capitalization of $418.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.63.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Omeros by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Omeros by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 325,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 60,823 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Omeros by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 9,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Omeros by 105,466.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 18,984 shares during the last quarter. 51.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Omeros Company Profile
Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.
