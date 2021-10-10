Omeros’ (OMER) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $32.00.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Omeros from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. WBB Securities raised their price objective on shares of Omeros from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omeros from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Omeros from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Omeros in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.38.

Get Omeros alerts:

Omeros stock opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. Omeros has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The company has a market capitalization of $418.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.63.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Omeros will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Omeros by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Omeros by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 325,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 60,823 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Omeros by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 9,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Omeros by 105,466.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 18,984 shares during the last quarter. 51.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.