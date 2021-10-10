Raymond James Boosts Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Price Target to $93.00

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $87.00 to $93.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Envestnet from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.67.

Envestnet stock opened at $81.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.00 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Envestnet has a 12-month low of $61.00 and a 12-month high of $88.45.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $288.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.18 million. Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 1.46%. Analysts forecast that Envestnet will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,126,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,890,000 after acquiring an additional 164,758 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 17.8% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,978,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,110,000 after buying an additional 299,196 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 56.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,650,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,181,000 after buying an additional 594,931 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 0.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,619,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,879,000 after buying an additional 10,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 15.7% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,469,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,497,000 after buying an additional 199,529 shares in the last quarter.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

