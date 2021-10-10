Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Stock Rating Upgraded by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

RIO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Rio Tinto Group from $102.00 to $86.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $108.60.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $68.47 on Wednesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $55.39 and a 12-month high of $95.97. The stock has a market cap of $85.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.10 and its 200-day moving average is $81.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $1.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. This represents a yield of 6.9%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.66%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 7.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,514 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

