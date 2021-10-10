Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $88.00 price objective on the data storage provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $118.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised Seagate Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $79.93 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $106.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.85%.

In other Seagate Technology news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total transaction of $2,206,131.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $662,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,551 shares of company stock worth $3,309,190. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 20.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 23.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Seagate Technology by 1.3% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,764 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in Seagate Technology by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 17,277 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in Seagate Technology by 41.3% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

