B. Riley Downgrades Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) to Neutral

B. Riley downgraded shares of Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $54.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a buy rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axos Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

NYSE:AX opened at $53.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.74. Axos Financial has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $54.36.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. Axos Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $158.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axos Financial will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AX. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the first quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 225.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 261.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 1,965.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.