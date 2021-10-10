Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Price Target Raised to $180.00

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

KRNT has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Kornit Digital from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Kornit Digital from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Kornit Digital from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.90.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $145.74 on Wednesday. Kornit Digital has a 52 week low of $63.52 and a 52 week high of $164.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 331.23 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.83.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $88.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 131.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kornit Digital will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 8,475.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 160.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.