Maison Luxe (OTCMKTS:MASN) versus 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Financial Review

Maison Luxe (OTCMKTS:MASN) and 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Maison Luxe and 21Vianet Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maison Luxe N/A N/A N/A 21Vianet Group -10.03% -7.80% -2.62%

This table compares Maison Luxe and 21Vianet Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maison Luxe N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 21Vianet Group $740.08 million 3.19 -$415.22 million ($4.14) -4.19

Maison Luxe has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 21Vianet Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.0% of 21Vianet Group shares are held by institutional investors. 12.1% of 21Vianet Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Maison Luxe has a beta of 2.9, suggesting that its share price is 190% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 21Vianet Group has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Maison Luxe and 21Vianet Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maison Luxe 0 0 0 0 N/A 21Vianet Group 0 0 4 0 3.00

21Vianet Group has a consensus target price of $33.33, suggesting a potential upside of 92.23%. Given 21Vianet Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe 21Vianet Group is more favorable than Maison Luxe.

Summary

21Vianet Group beats Maison Luxe on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maison Luxe

Maison Luxe, Inc. engages in the delivery of digital video and television content via the Internet. It operates the Clikia App, which includes the interconnected Clikia.com website and Clikia TV.The company was founded on June 20, 2002 and is headquartered in Fort Lee, NJ.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

