$958.81 Million in Sales Expected for Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) will announce sales of $958.81 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Colfax’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $968.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $948.30 million. Colfax reported sales of $805.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colfax will report full-year sales of $3.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.86 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.72 billion to $4.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Colfax.

Get Colfax alerts:

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Colfax had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $985.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.17 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Argus lifted their price objective on Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

In other news, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 2,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total value of $103,479.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $3,201,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 288,222 shares of company stock worth $13,506,058. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Colfax by 35.7% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 217,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,547,000 after acquiring an additional 57,306 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Colfax by 38.1% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,505,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,736 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Colfax by 41.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,194,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,518,000 after acquiring an additional 642,625 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Colfax by 16.6% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 23,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in Colfax during the first quarter worth $3,367,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colfax stock opened at $48.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.57, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.19. Colfax has a 1 year low of $26.45 and a 1 year high of $50.34.

About Colfax

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Colfax (CFX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.