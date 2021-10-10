Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RTOKY. Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rentokil Initial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS RTOKY opened at $40.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. Rentokil Initial has a fifty-two week low of $32.42 and a fifty-two week high of $43.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 41.72 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.19.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.128 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Rentokil Initial’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.51%.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. The firm through its products and services protect people from the dangers of pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Benelux, Germany, Southern Europe, and Latin America.

