TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Cut to Neutral at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf lowered shares of TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has €21.00 ($24.71) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of €45.00 ($52.94).

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $16.69 target price on shares of TeamViewer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.85.

Shares of TMVWY opened at $9.22 on Thursday. TeamViewer has a twelve month low of $9.16 and a twelve month high of $29.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.54.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer, a comprehensive remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine quickly and easily from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

