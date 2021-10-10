Scotiabank Trims Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) Target Price to C$23.00

Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$23.50 to C$23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SISXF. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Savaria from C$24.00 to C$24.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Savaria from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on Savaria from C$25.00 to C$25.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS SISXF opened at $16.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.88. Savaria has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $17.74.

Savaria Corp. engages in the provision of accessibility solutions for the physically challenged individuals. Its products include home and commercial elevators; wheelchair lifts; stairlifts; and Others. It operates through the following segments: Accessibility, Patient Handling, and Adapted Vehicles.

