Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Given New C$10.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SPGYF has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.25 to C$8.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whitecap Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.92.

SPGYF opened at $6.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.59 and a 200 day moving average of $4.65. Whitecap Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $6.11.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a $0.1544 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Boundary Lake, Valhalla, West Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. The company was founded by Grant B. Fagerheim on June 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

