Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Downgraded by Loop Capital to Hold

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $220.00 price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wedbush lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. OTR Global lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.71.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $206.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $142.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $146.72 and a fifty-two week high of $215.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $201.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $48,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

