Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) had its price objective lifted by Roth Capital from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BCYC. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of BCYC opened at $52.75 on Thursday. Bicycle Therapeutics has a one year low of $17.68 and a one year high of $54.67. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.71 and a beta of -0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 9.36 and a quick ratio of 9.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.94.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 546.62% and a negative return on equity of 50.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 million. On average, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $65,124.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,893,085.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $247,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 136,176 shares of company stock worth $4,527,728. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. 48.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.