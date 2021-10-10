Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Price Target to $60.00

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

GDEN stock opened at $51.36 on Friday. Golden Entertainment has a one year low of $12.25 and a one year high of $54.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.62 and a 200-day moving average of $41.95.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $2.28. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company had revenue of $292.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.67 million. Equities analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anthony A. Marnell III sold 15,000 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total transaction of $790,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen Arcana sold 18,754 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $992,274.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 260,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,806,547.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,580 shares of company stock valued at $2,863,363 over the last 90 days. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 9.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Golden Entertainment by 72.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its position in Golden Entertainment by 4.6% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 31,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. 55.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.