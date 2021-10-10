Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Raised to $515.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at MKM Partners from $500.00 to $515.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. MKM Partners’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.22% from the stock’s previous close.
DPZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $432.00 to $564.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $504.22.
DPZ opened at $480.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $319.71 and a 52-week high of $548.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $507.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $461.46.
In related news, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 14,480 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.44, for a total value of $7,666,291.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,563 shares in the company, valued at $28,358,394.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,710 shares of company stock valued at $36,825,534. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth approximately $748,712,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 31.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,228,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $572,861,000 after purchasing an additional 291,600 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,178,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $433,410,000 after purchasing an additional 149,584 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,112,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $518,867,000 after purchasing an additional 25,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $331,684,000 after purchasing an additional 17,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.
Domino’s Pizza Company Profile
Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.
