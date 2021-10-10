Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Raised to $515.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at MKM Partners from $500.00 to $515.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. MKM Partners’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.22% from the stock’s previous close.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $432.00 to $564.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $504.22.

DPZ opened at $480.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $319.71 and a 52-week high of $548.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $507.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $461.46.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.99 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 14,480 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.44, for a total value of $7,666,291.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,563 shares in the company, valued at $28,358,394.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,710 shares of company stock valued at $36,825,534. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth approximately $748,712,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 31.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,228,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $572,861,000 after purchasing an additional 291,600 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,178,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $433,410,000 after purchasing an additional 149,584 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,112,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $518,867,000 after purchasing an additional 25,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $331,684,000 after purchasing an additional 17,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

