Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Upgraded to “Buy” by UBS Group

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a $125.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock, up from their previous target price of $112.00. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NTRS. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Northern Trust in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.81.

Shares of NTRS opened at $115.45 on Friday. Northern Trust has a 1 year low of $76.20 and a 1 year high of $123.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.45 and a 200-day moving average of $113.60.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $5,785,036.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $562,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,108,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,556,176,000 after purchasing an additional 214,457 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Northern Trust by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,822,453 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,713,769,000 after buying an additional 323,674 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Northern Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,271,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $764,318,000 after buying an additional 265,560 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Northern Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,724,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $706,764,000 after buying an additional 353,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Northern Trust by 1.7% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,641,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $536,593,000 after buying an additional 75,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

