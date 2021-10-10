Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) PT Lowered to $35.00

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Roth Capital from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 166.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ALLO. B. Riley lowered their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $44.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.85.

Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $13.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.87 and a 200 day moving average of $26.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.00. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $44.92.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.95 million. As a group, analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $280,195.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Owen N. Witte sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $127,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 221,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,648,988.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,507 shares of company stock valued at $855,345 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

