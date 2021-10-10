Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

HGEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Humanigen from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Humanigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Humanigen from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Humanigen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humanigen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HGEN opened at $6.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Humanigen has a 12 month low of $5.68 and a 12 month high of $29.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.80. The company has a market cap of $380.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of -1.94.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.96 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Humanigen will post -3.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Humanigen news, insider Dale Chappell sold 132,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $2,275,574.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 272,864 shares of company stock worth $4,666,472 over the last quarter. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Humanigen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Humanigen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Humanigen by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Humanigen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.57% of the company’s stock.

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

