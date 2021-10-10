Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $61.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 59.56% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Accolade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Accolade from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Accolade from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Accolade from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Accolade from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accolade presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.46.
NASDAQ ACCD opened at $38.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.55 and a beta of 1.76. Accolade has a one year low of $32.87 and a one year high of $65.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.28.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACCD. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accolade by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,306,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,774,000 after buying an additional 2,938,598 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Accolade by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,034,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,308,000 after buying an additional 1,166,665 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Accolade by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,407,000 after buying an additional 771,578 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Accolade by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,397,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,883,000 after buying an additional 557,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Accolade during the 1st quarter worth $21,358,000. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Accolade Company Profile
Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.
Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies
Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.