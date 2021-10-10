Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $61.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 59.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Accolade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Accolade from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Accolade from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Accolade from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Accolade from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accolade presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.46.

NASDAQ ACCD opened at $38.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.55 and a beta of 1.76. Accolade has a one year low of $32.87 and a one year high of $65.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.28.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.44). Accolade had a negative net margin of 44.02% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $73.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 99.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accolade will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACCD. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accolade by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,306,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,774,000 after buying an additional 2,938,598 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Accolade by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,034,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,308,000 after buying an additional 1,166,665 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Accolade by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,407,000 after buying an additional 771,578 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Accolade by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,397,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,883,000 after buying an additional 557,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Accolade during the 1st quarter worth $21,358,000. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

