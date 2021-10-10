Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) in a research report released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Co-Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get Co-Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of Co-Diagnostics stock opened at $8.52 on Thursday. Co-Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $20.69. The stock has a market cap of $246.14 million, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of -3.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day moving average is $9.18.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 65.33% and a net margin of 47.98%. The business had revenue of $27.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. Analysts forecast that Co-Diagnostics will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CODX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,955,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,652,000 after buying an additional 33,404 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 162,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 12,385 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 68,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 25,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,637,000. 25.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Co-Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Co-Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.