Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Price Target Increased to $270.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Churchill Downs from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Churchill Downs from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $257.50.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Shares of CHDN opened at $245.20 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $214.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.30. Churchill Downs has a 12-month low of $147.06 and a 12-month high of $258.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 47.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 67.11% and a net margin of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.15 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,261,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 23.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,264,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,452,000 after acquiring an additional 817,959 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,773,000 after purchasing an additional 36,983 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 21,976.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 418,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,940,000 after purchasing an additional 416,447 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 333,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,911,000 after purchasing an additional 169,389 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 23,697.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 316,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,845,000 after purchasing an additional 315,649 shares during the period. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.