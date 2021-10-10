Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “$230.00” Price Target for BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price objective on BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $248.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of BioNTech from $293.00 to $268.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $249.71.

Shares of BNTX opened at $245.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of -1.59. BioNTech has a 1 year low of $75.35 and a 1 year high of $464.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.97.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $2.42. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 52.48% and a return on equity of 159.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12599.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BioNTech will post 37.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in BioNTech in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in BioNTech in the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in BioNTech by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,957,000. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,806,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

