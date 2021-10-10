Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Codiak BioSciences Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on development of exosome-based therapeutics for spanning oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular disease and infectious disease. Codiak BioSciences Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Get Codiak BioSciences alerts:

CDAK opened at $14.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.23. Codiak BioSciences has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $37.85. The stock has a market cap of $318.22 million and a P/E ratio of -0.92.

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 million. Equities analysts expect that Codiak BioSciences will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Codiak BioSciences news, insider Sriram Sathyanarayanan sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $27,963.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 3,900 shares of company stock valued at $82,134 over the last 90 days. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Codiak BioSciences during the first quarter worth $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 205.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences during the first quarter worth $81,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 13.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences during the first quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

About Codiak BioSciences

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Codiak BioSciences (CDAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Codiak BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codiak BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.