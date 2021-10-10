Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Rémy Cointreau from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.44 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.15.

Get Rémy Cointreau alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:REMYY opened at $20.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 61.06 and a beta of 0.20. Rémy Cointreau has a 1 year low of $16.85 and a 1 year high of $22.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.