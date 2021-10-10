Analysts Anticipate Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $147.23 Million

Equities analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) will announce sales of $147.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Shift4 Payments’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $140.40 million and the highest is $156.10 million. Shift4 Payments reported sales of $87.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 67.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will report full year sales of $524.40 million for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $643.60 million, with estimates ranging from $630.60 million to $663.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Shift4 Payments.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.76 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 147.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

FOUR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.30.

In other Shift4 Payments news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 5,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $459,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradley Herring sold 2,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $178,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,215.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,257,000 shares of company stock worth $356,575,800 over the last ninety days. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOUR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the first quarter worth $741,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 53.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,344,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,268,000 after buying an additional 814,160 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 14.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the first quarter worth $294,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the first quarter worth $1,207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments stock opened at $74.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.41. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.29 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.42. Shift4 Payments has a fifty-two week low of $47.05 and a fifty-two week high of $104.11.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

