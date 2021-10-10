H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) vs. China CITIC Bank (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) Financial Survey

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) and China CITIC Bank (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) are both large-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and China CITIC Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) 4.52% 16.45% 5.22% China CITIC Bank N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and China CITIC Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) $20.39 billion 1.35 $133.99 million $0.02 188.50 China CITIC Bank $47.62 billion 0.47 $6.95 billion N/A N/A

China CITIC Bank has higher revenue and earnings than H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ).

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and China CITIC Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) 3 5 3 0 2.00 China CITIC Bank 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volatility and Risk

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China CITIC Bank has a beta of -0.04, indicating that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) beats China CITIC Bank on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America. The firm’s brands include H&M, H&M Home, Weekday, COS, & Other Stories, Monki, ARKET, Afound, Sellpy and Treadler. The company was founded by Erling Persson in 1947 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

China CITIC Bank Company Profile

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited provides various banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It accepts deposits; offers corporate and personal loans; and provides securities agency, remittance and settlement, and guarantee services, as well as investment banking and international services. The company also engages in the capital markets operations and inter-bank operations, including inter-bank money market transactions, repurchase transactions, investments, and trading in debt instruments; and derivatives and forex trading. In addition, it offers asset management, finance leasing, and other non-banking financial services. The company serves corporations, government agencies, and non-financial institutions; and individual customers and small enterprises. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 1,405 outlets, including 37 tier-one branches, 126 tier-two branches, and 1,242 sub-branches; 1,633 self-service banks; and 5,687 self-service terminals, as well as 6,703 smart teller machines. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited is a subsidiary of CITIC Corporation Limited.

