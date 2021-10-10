TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) vs. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Head-To-Head Contrast

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.4% of TFS Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.0% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of TFS Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares TFS Financial and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TFS Financial 16.69% 4.60% 0.54% Farmers & Merchants Bancorp 23.66% 8.33% 1.04%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TFS Financial and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TFS Financial $508.55 million 11.11 $83.32 million $0.30 67.10 Farmers & Merchants Bancorp $86.96 million 2.96 $20.09 million $1.68 13.71

TFS Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Farmers & Merchants Bancorp. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TFS Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for TFS Financial and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TFS Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Farmers & Merchants Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

TFS Financial has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

TFS Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. TFS Financial pays out 376.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp pays out 42.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TFS Financial has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp beats TFS Financial on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Archbold, OH.

