Comparing Bon Natural Life (NYSE:BON) & Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC)

Bon Natural Life (NYSE:BON) and Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Bon Natural Life and Canopy Growth, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bon Natural Life 0 0 0 0 N/A Canopy Growth 1 11 2 0 2.07

Canopy Growth has a consensus price target of $28.23, indicating a potential upside of 113.57%. Given Canopy Growth’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Canopy Growth is more favorable than Bon Natural Life.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Bon Natural Life shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.2% of Canopy Growth shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Canopy Growth shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bon Natural Life and Canopy Growth’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bon Natural Life $18.22 million 2.89 $3.03 million N/A N/A Canopy Growth $414.03 million 12.56 -$1.32 billion ($2.16) -6.12

Bon Natural Life has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Canopy Growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bon Natural Life and Canopy Growth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bon Natural Life N/A N/A N/A Canopy Growth -200.71% -17.31% -10.94%

Summary

Canopy Growth beats Bon Natural Life on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bon Natural Life

Bon Natural Life Limited engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of functional active ingredients extracted from natural herb plants. The company provides personal care ingredients, such as plant extracted fragrance compounds to perfume and fragrance manufacturers; natural health supplements comprising powder drinks and bioactive food ingredient products primarily used as food additives; and nutritional supplements. Its products are principally used by manufacturer customers in the functional food, personal care, cosmetic, and pharmaceutical industries. The company sells its products to customers in Chinese and international markets. Bon Natural Life Limited was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cayman Islands.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits. The Other Consumer Products segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of consumer products by Storz & Bickel, This Works, BioSteel, and other ancillary revenue sources. It focuses on the treatment of chronic pain, seizures, muscle spasms, nausea, and loss of appetite. The company was founded by Bruce Linton on August 5, 2009 and is headquartered in Smith Falls, Canada.

