TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TuSimple Holdings Inc. is a self-driving technology company. TuSimple Holdings Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Get TuSimple alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CICC Research began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $78.70 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TuSimple from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TuSimple has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.64.

NASDAQ:TSP opened at $38.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.50. TuSimple has a one year low of $27.24 and a one year high of $79.84.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that TuSimple will post -3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other TuSimple news, insider Cheng Lu sold 44,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $1,888,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Mullen sold 3,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $111,079.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,450 shares of company stock worth $8,592,771 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of TuSimple during the 2nd quarter valued at $581,577,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TuSimple during the 2nd quarter valued at $461,118,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of TuSimple during the 2nd quarter valued at $310,946,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of TuSimple during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,835,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TuSimple during the 2nd quarter valued at $179,773,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TuSimple (TSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.