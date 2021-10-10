Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verona Pharma plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It researches, discovers and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. Verona Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Verona Pharma alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VRNA. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

VRNA stock opened at $4.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.38. The company has a market capitalization of $273.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.50. Verona Pharma has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.17). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verona Pharma will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRNA. Forefront Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma in the first quarter worth $118,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC grew its holdings in Verona Pharma by 15.9% in the first quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 939,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,850,000 after purchasing an additional 129,043 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verona Pharma by 18.2% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 56,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma in the second quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma Plc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of respiratory diseases. Its lead product candidate, ensifentrine, has the potential to be the first therapy for the treatment of respiratory diseases that combines bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory activities in one compound.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verona Pharma (VRNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.