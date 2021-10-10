Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) PT Raised to $53.00 at Morgan Stanley

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.31% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upgraded Warner Music Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Warner Music Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Music Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.14.

Shares of WMG stock opened at $45.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.89 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.07. Warner Music Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $45.64.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 1,558.97% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Warner Music Group will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 3,133,907 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $118,304,989.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Max Lousada sold 510,165 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $20,942,273.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,974,331 shares of company stock worth $241,149,489. Company insiders own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the second quarter worth $70,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Music Group in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Warner Music Group by 48.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Warner Music Group in the second quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Warner Music Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 16.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

