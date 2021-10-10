Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $43.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.02% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Nu Skin have underperformed the industry in the past three months. The company recently lowered its third-quarter 2021 revenue guidance to a band of $637-$642 million. Management stated that quarterly revenues bore the brunt of challenges stemming from the disruptions caused by the delta variant across several markets. Nu Skin also encountered disturbances in its promotional activities including incentive trips and performance of local expos across various markets. That being said, management is optimistic about its upcoming product roll outs. Nu Skin is focused on empowering its sales leaders and consumer groups through innovations and engaging technology platforms. The company’s digital business is doing well amid the pandemic. Incidentally, the company expects 2021 revenues to improve modestly on a year-over-year basis.”

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NUS. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

NUS opened at $40.56 on Friday. Nu Skin Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $39.47 and a fifty-two week high of $63.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.75 and a 200-day moving average of $53.18.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $704.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.38 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, EVP Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total value of $758,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,190.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Clark Bettinger sold 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $66,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,847,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,834 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,855,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,701,000 after acquiring an additional 416,378 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,068,000 after acquiring an additional 317,092 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,620,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,799,000 after acquiring an additional 269,360 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,102,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,470,000 after acquiring an additional 267,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

