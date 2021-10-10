Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $58.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 52.59% from the company’s current price.

CYTK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.58.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $38.01 on Friday. Cytokinetics has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $39.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.74.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 269.48% and a negative return on equity of 179.39%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cytokinetics news, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 11,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $345,429.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $170,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,281,831 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 1,422.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.