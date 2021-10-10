Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWLF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tullow Oil to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Tullow Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

TUWLF stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. Tullow Oil has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.70.

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

