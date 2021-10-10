Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amadeus IT Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Erste Group downgraded Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Shares of AMADY opened at $67.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a PE ratio of -57.98 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.24. Amadeus IT Group has a twelve month low of $46.69 and a twelve month high of $79.81.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $752.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.22 million. Amadeus IT Group had a negative net margin of 21.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amadeus IT Group will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amadeus IT Group Company Profile

Amadeus IT Group SA engages in the provision of transaction processing solutions to the travel and tourism industry. It operates through the Distribution and Information Technology Solutions segments. The Distribution segment offers global distribution system platform. The Information Technology Solutions segment includes portfolio of technology solutions that automate mission-critical processes for travel providers.

