LUCID DIAGNOSTICS INC. (LUCD) to Raise $75 Million in IPO

LUCID DIAGNOSTICS INC. (LUCD) expects to raise $75 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday, October 14th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 5,000,000 shares at a price of $14.00-$16.00 per share.

Cantor and Canaccord Genuity acted as the underwriters for the IPO and BTIG and Needham & Co. were co-managers.

LUCID DIAGNOSTICS INC. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company focused on the millions of patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), also known as chronic heartburn, acid reflux or simply reflux, who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, specifically highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma (EAC). We believe that our lead products, the EsoGuard® Esophageal DNA Test performed on samples collected with the EsoCheck® Esophageal Cell Collection Device, constitute the first and only commercially available diagnostic test capable of serving as a widespread screening tool to prevent EAC deaths, through early detection of esophageal precancer in at-risk GERD patients. The technologies were highlighted in the NCI’s Annual Plan and Budget Proposal for FY2020 to Congress as one of the year’s significant advances in cancer prevention. We believe EsoGuard could have as great an impact in preventing EAC deaths as widespread Pap test screening has had in preventing cervical cancer deaths. We were formed in May 2018 as a subsidiary of our parent company, PAVmed Inc. (Nasdaq: PAVM), to license the technologies underlying EsoGuard and EsoCheck from Case Western Reserve University (CWRU). PAVmed Inc., or “PAVmed,” currently owns approximately 72.6% of our outstanding common stock, and is our controlling stockholder. After the IPO, PAVmed will continue to be the controlling stockholder. As of the date of this prospectus, we have no employees. PAVmed makes certain of its employees available to us pursuant to a management services agreement between us executed concurrently with the License Agreement in May 12, 2018. Members of our leadership team are covered under the management services agreement, including Lishan Aklog, M.D., who will become our CEO upon consummation of this offering; Dennis McGrath, our CFO, and David Wurtman, M.D., our chief medical officer. (Note: Lucid Diagnostics filed confidentially for an IPO on Jan. 21, 2021.) “.

LUCID DIAGNOSTICS INC. was founded in 2018 and has 0 employees. The company is located at One Grand Central Place Suite 4600 New York, New York 10165 and can be reached via phone at 212-949-4319 or on the web at http://www.luciddx.com/.

Receive News & Ratings for LUCID DIAGNOSTICS INC. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LUCID DIAGNOSTICS INC. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.