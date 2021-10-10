J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “J Sainsbury plc is a leading UK food retailer with interests in financial services. It consists of Sainsbury’s Supermarkets, Sainsbury’s Local, Bells Stores, Jacksons Stores and JB Beaumont, Sainsbury’s Online and Sainsbury’s Bank. It employs 148,000 people. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on JSAIY. UBS Group lowered shares of J Sainsbury from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an underperform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of J Sainsbury from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $15.73 price objective on shares of J Sainsbury and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.87.

JSAIY opened at $16.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.50. J Sainsbury has a twelve month low of $10.28 and a twelve month high of $18.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury Plc engages in the retailing, financial services, and property investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail-Food, Retail-General Merchandising and Clothing, Financial Services and Property Investments. The Retail segment distributes food, general merchandise, and clothing.

