Analyzing Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) and Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH)

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) and Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Li-Cycle and Clean Harbors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Li-Cycle N/A -291.66% -62.65% Clean Harbors 5.53% 12.86% 4.17%

This table compares Li-Cycle and Clean Harbors’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Li-Cycle N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Clean Harbors $3.14 billion 1.84 $134.84 million $2.32 45.92

Clean Harbors has higher revenue and earnings than Li-Cycle.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.3% of Li-Cycle shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.7% of Clean Harbors shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of Clean Harbors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Li-Cycle and Clean Harbors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Li-Cycle 0 1 5 0 2.83 Clean Harbors 0 2 7 0 2.78

Li-Cycle presently has a consensus price target of $13.83, indicating a potential upside of 19.67%. Clean Harbors has a consensus price target of $100.11, indicating a potential downside of 6.03%. Given Li-Cycle’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Li-Cycle is more favorable than Clean Harbors.

Summary

Clean Harbors beats Li-Cycle on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Li-Cycle Company Profile

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc. engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses. The Safety-Kleen segment includes parts washer services, containerized waste services, vac services, used motor oil collection, and sale of base and blended oil products. The company was founded by Alan S. McKim in 1980 and is headquartered in Norwell, MA.

