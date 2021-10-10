Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $76.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kilroy Realty Corporation, a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P Midcap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast’s premier landlords. The Company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KRC. Wolfe Research began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.73.

Shares of NYSE KRC opened at $68.28 on Wednesday. Kilroy Realty has a one year low of $45.28 and a one year high of $74.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 71.92%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 56.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,058,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,118,344,000 after purchasing an additional 147,267 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 6,378,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,219,000 after acquiring an additional 994,078 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,091,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407,752 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,679,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,329,000 after acquiring an additional 755,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,950,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,213,000 after acquiring an additional 207,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

