Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.75.

DCBO has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC lifted their target price on Docebo from C$95.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Docebo in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Get Docebo alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 67.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Cat Rock Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Docebo by 25.8% in the second quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 3,185,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,363,000 after acquiring an additional 652,604 shares during the period. 3G Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Docebo in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,272,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Docebo by 4.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Docebo by 177.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. 27.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCBO opened at $72.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.88. Docebo has a 1 year low of $37.21 and a 1 year high of $92.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion and a PE ratio of -278.46.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $25.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.23 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Docebo will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Docebo Company Profile

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.