Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Raised to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $33.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $31.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CMC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Commercial Metals to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.50.

CMC opened at $31.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.95. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $18.67 and a twelve month high of $36.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 53,885 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 560,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,281,000 after acquiring an additional 82,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 544,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,814,000 after acquiring an additional 204,167 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

