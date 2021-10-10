TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.33.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TRSSF shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of TerrAscend from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on TerrAscend from $10.50 to $8.65 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on TerrAscend from $17.75 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on TerrAscend from $21.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on TerrAscend in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TerrAscend stock opened at $6.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.45. TerrAscend has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $16.25.

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.17).

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend Corp. produces and sells medical cannabis products. The firm owns several businesses and brands, including The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections, and Arise Bioscience Inc The company was founded by Basem Hanna, Vijay Sappani and Michael Nashat on March 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

