International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “International Money Express Inc. offer wire transfer and other processing services to customers through network of sending and paying agents located primarily in the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico as well as throughout Latin America. International Money Express Inc., formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. II, is headquartered in Miami, Florida. “

IMXI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised International Money Express from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised International Money Express from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Money Express has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of IMXI opened at $16.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.88. International Money Express has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $18.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.38 million, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.53.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. International Money Express had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $116.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that International Money Express will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Rincon sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Lisy sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $141,349.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,578,987.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,300 shares of company stock worth $2,536,529. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMXI. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in International Money Express by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,595,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,687,000 after acquiring an additional 819,230 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in International Money Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,382,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in International Money Express by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,748,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,966,000 after buying an additional 671,259 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in International Money Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,757,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in International Money Express by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,722,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,575,000 after buying an additional 213,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

