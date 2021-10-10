Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Shares Gap Up to $26.13

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.13, but opened at $26.85. Corsair Gaming shares last traded at $26.08, with a volume of 10,834 shares.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRSR. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Corsair Gaming in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corsair Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corsair Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.59 and its 200 day moving average is $30.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 40.73% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $472.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Corsair Gaming’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Corsair Gaming by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,698,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,822,000 after purchasing an additional 241,086 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 29.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,648,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,173,000 after acquiring an additional 604,448 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 10.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 458,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,253,000 after acquiring an additional 43,968 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 17.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,324,000 after acquiring an additional 62,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 232.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,579,000 after acquiring an additional 285,214 shares in the last quarter. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

