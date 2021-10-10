Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Shares Gap Up to $3.23

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.23, but opened at $3.34. Central Puerto shares last traded at $3.35, with a volume of 401 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Puerto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of $484.66 million, a PE ratio of -321.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $130.44 million for the quarter. Central Puerto had a positive return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Central Puerto S.A. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Central Puerto in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Central Puerto in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Central Puerto in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Central Puerto by 6,923.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 13,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Central Puerto in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU)

Central Puerto SA engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources; Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources; Natural Gas Transport and Distribution; and Others. The Natural Gas Transport and Distribution segment provides natural gas distribution public sector service in the Cuyo and Centro regions of Argentina and it is also engaged in the natural gas transport sector service.

