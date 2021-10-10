AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AutoWeb, Inc. provides consumer leads and associated marketing services primarily to automotive dealers and manufacturers throughout the United States. It also provides consumers with robust and original online automotive content. AutoWeb Inc., formerly known as Autobytel Inc., is headquartered in Irvine, CA. “

Shares of AUTO opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. AutoWeb has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $4.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average is $2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.90 million, a PE ratio of -27.40 and a beta of 2.17.

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. AutoWeb had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $18.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoWeb will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUTO. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoWeb in the 1st quarter valued at $534,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in AutoWeb during the 2nd quarter worth about $421,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AutoWeb by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 211,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 109,498 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in AutoWeb by 332.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 62,693 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 48,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in AutoWeb during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

AutoWeb, Inc engages in digital marketing solutions. The company engages in assisting automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers by utilizing digital sales enhancing products and services. Its consumer-facing automotive websites provide consumers with information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions and gives in-market consumers the ability to connect with Dealers regarding purchasing or leasing vehicles.

