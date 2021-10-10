Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Cut to $4,300.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target trimmed by Cowen from $4,400.00 to $4,300.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $4,150.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4,155.72.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,288.62 on Thursday. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $2,881.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,357.60 and a 200-day moving average of $3,365.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.32, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 52.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total transaction of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,485,591.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,220 shares of company stock worth $13,881,341. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $605,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 305 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,870 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $52,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.