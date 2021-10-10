Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) and ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Financial Analysis

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) and ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Ichor has a beta of 2.24, suggesting that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ON Semiconductor has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ichor and ON Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ichor 0 0 5 0 3.00 ON Semiconductor 1 4 20 0 2.76

Ichor currently has a consensus target price of $63.60, suggesting a potential upside of 58.84%. ON Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $49.01, suggesting a potential upside of 10.18%. Given Ichor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Ichor is more favorable than ON Semiconductor.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.5% of Ichor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.2% of ON Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Ichor shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of ON Semiconductor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ichor and ON Semiconductor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ichor $914.24 million 1.24 $33.28 million $2.20 18.20 ON Semiconductor $5.26 billion 3.64 $234.20 million $0.85 52.33

ON Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Ichor. Ichor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ON Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ichor and ON Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ichor 5.94% 19.50% 10.17% ON Semiconductor 8.85% 18.98% 7.81%

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions. The Advanced Solutions Group segment designs and develops analog, mixed-signal, advanced logic, ASSPs and ASICs, Wi-Fi and power solutions for a broad base of end-users in the automotive, consumer, computing, industrial, communications, medical and aerospace/defense markets. The Intelligent Sensing Group segment includes designs and develops CMOS and CCD image sensors, as well as proximity sensors, image signal processors, single photon detectors, including SiPM and SPAD arrays, as well as actuator drivers for autofocus and image stabilization for a broad base of end-users in the automotive, industrial, consumer, wireless, medical and aerospace/defense markets. The company was fou

